 Chhattisgarh: Former BJP Minister Questions Kharge's Response to CGPSC Irregularities & Promised Schemes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Former BJP Minister Questions Kharge's Response to CGPSC Irregularities & Promised Schemes

Chhattisgarh: Former BJP Minister Questions Kharge's Response to CGPSC Irregularities & Promised Schemes

Pandey also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi's promise to establish 200 food processing units in the state has yet to be fulfilled.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Former BJP Minister Prem Prakash Pandey (in centre) addressing press conference at BJP divisional office, Raipur on Thursday. | FPJ

Raipur: Former BJP Minister Prem Prakash Pandey questioned whether any action will be taken if the Congress President meets the candidates affected by CGPSC irregularities and scams. Will he apologize for the statements made by his son Priyank Kharge and Nand Kumar Baghel, the father of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel, regarding the end of Sanatan Dharma in the country? As Congress President, will he take any organizational action against Priyank Kharge?

Pandey also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi's promise to establish 200 food processing units in the state has yet to be fulfilled. The waiver of the mandi market fee has not been implemented. Will he honor Chhattisgarh Mahtari by garlanding her statue?

His final question was why, to date, irrigation pumps have not been connected to lakhs of farmers in the state, Pandey added.

Read Also
BJP Releases 104-Page Chargesheet Against Congress In Poll-Bound Chhattisgarh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: CBI Director Praveen Sood Visits State

Chhattisgarh: CBI Director Praveen Sood Visits State

Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP National President JP Nadda Arrive At Raipur

Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP National President JP Nadda Arrive At Raipur

Chhattisgarh: Congress Takes Dig At Shah-Nadda Visit

Chhattisgarh: Congress Takes Dig At Shah-Nadda Visit

Chhattisgarh: CM Reverses Decision on Diploma Courses in Khairagarh University Following Public...

Chhattisgarh: CM Reverses Decision on Diploma Courses in Khairagarh University Following Public...

Chhattisgarh: GGU Finds Place In Top 50 Universities of India

Chhattisgarh: GGU Finds Place In Top 50 Universities of India