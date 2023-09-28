Chhattisgarh: Former BJP Minister Questions Kharge's Response to CGPSC Irregularities & Promised Schemes

Former BJP Minister Prem Prakash Pandey (in centre) addressing press conference at BJP divisional office, Raipur on Thursday. | FPJ

Raipur: Former BJP Minister Prem Prakash Pandey questioned whether any action will be taken if the Congress President meets the candidates affected by CGPSC irregularities and scams. Will he apologize for the statements made by his son Priyank Kharge and Nand Kumar Baghel, the father of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel, regarding the end of Sanatan Dharma in the country? As Congress President, will he take any organizational action against Priyank Kharge?

Pandey also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi's promise to establish 200 food processing units in the state has yet to be fulfilled. The waiver of the mandi market fee has not been implemented. Will he honor Chhattisgarh Mahtari by garlanding her statue?

His final question was why, to date, irrigation pumps have not been connected to lakhs of farmers in the state, Pandey added.

