 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Youth Wing Protests Against Alleged CGPSC Exam Scam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 02:17 AM IST
Representational picture

Raipur: The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday gathered in front of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's official residence to protest against the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exam scam.

Tejasvi Surya, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), addressed the protestors and stated that if the BJP returned to power in the state, the investigation into the CGPSC scam would be conducted by a central probe agency.

Referring to the coal, liquor, and PSC scams in Chhattisgarh, Tejasvi alleged that the Chief Minister had become a master of collection.

The Lok Sabha MP also accused the state government of turning the PSC into a "Paisa Sakelo Company" (money collection company).

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP State Chief Arun Sao also addressed the protestors during the demonstration.

The BJYM workers were stopped at a police barricade near a temple, where they were temporarily detained before being released later.

article-image
