Adipurush: Protesters Recite Hanuman Chalisa Outside Chhattisgarh Theatre As They Demand Ban On Film (WATCH)

A protest was held inside a mall in Chhattisgarh against Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's controversial film Adipurush. Several videos have surfaced on Twitter in which the protesters are seen demanding a ban on the film and reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside the theatre.

Several film critics and common people have claimed that the film hurt the sentiments of Hindus and slammed the makers for taking objectionable creative liberties with the epic Ramayana and its characters.

Protests in Chhattisgarh to ban Om Raut's film

Adipurush is being heavily criticised for its pedestrian language. Its dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week,

In one of the now-viral videos, a group of people can be seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans that echoed their vehement opposition as they protested inside a mall. They also asked people to boycott the film. Sharing the clip, a user tweeted, "Demand to ban adipurush movie in Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh. Ab to sarm karo makers."

Take a look at the videos here:

Different parts of the country witnessed protests against the film after it hit the big screens on June 16.

Adipurush makers receive death threats

Meanwhile, director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir are right in the eye of the storm and they have been receiving death threats from several parts of the country.

In Chhattisgarh, effigies of Raut and Muntashir were hanged by a tree and the chief minister of the state, Bhupesh Baghel, has also stated that the film will be banned in the state if the people demand so.

Not just that, but the Kshatriya Karni Sena also threatened to kill Om Raut. "We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him," Dr Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena, said.

About Adipurush

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, was released on Friday. It has been panned over its colloquial dialogues and controversial depiction of some characters.

On Monday, T-Series, the producer of the film, informed through a tweet that the film had grossed Rs 340 crore at the box office on the opening weekend.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.