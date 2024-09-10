 Chhattisgarh Government Reshuffles 9 IAS, 3 IFS Officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Government Reshuffles 9 IAS, 3 IFS Officers

Chhattisgarh Government Reshuffles 9 IAS, 3 IFS Officers

The Chhattisgarh government conducted a significant administrative reshuffle on Tuesday, affecting the portfolios of nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and three Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Government Reshuffles 9 IAS, 3 IFS Officers |

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh government conducted a significant administrative reshuffle on Tuesday, affecting the portfolios of nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and three Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.

As per the new order issued by the General Administration Department of the Chhattisgarh government, Rajat Kumar, an influential IAS officer from the 2005 batch, who recently returned from central deputation, has been appointed as the Secretary of Commerce and Industry. Kumar had previously served in the Raman Singh government. Additionally, Richa Sharma, an IAS officer from the 1994 batch, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary for Forests, will now also handle the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Rights departments in her role as Additional Chief Secretary.

Read Also
Central Goverment Approves ₹8 Lakh Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana For Chhatisgarh; Says...
article-image

P. Dayanand, a prominent IAS officer from the 2006 batch and the current Chief Minister’s Secretary, will see a reduction in his portfolio. The new order relieves him of his responsibilities as Secretary of Commerce, Industry (Railway Projects), and the Aviation Department.

Ankit Anand, the Secretary of Commerce and Industry, has been reassigned to head the Planning, Economy, and Statistics Department, while also taking on additional responsibilities as Secretary of Housing, Environment, and Pollution Control. Basavraju S, the Chief Minister's Secretary, will now also oversee the Aviation Department.

FPJ Shorts
ED To Register PMLA Case Against Religare Chairperson Rashmi Saluja And Executives
ED To Register PMLA Case Against Religare Chairperson Rashmi Saluja And Executives
Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western Line Delays Due To Point Failures
Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western Line Delays Due To Point Failures
Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation Ongoing
Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation Ongoing
Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother
Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother

IAS officer Bheem Singh has been appointed as Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Other IAS officers affected by this reshuffle include Rajesh Singh Rana, Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure, Jitendra Kumar Shukla, and Prabhat Malik. The reshuffle also impacts IFS officers Arun Prasad P, Vishwesh Kumar, and Vivek Acharay.

Sources within the government indicate that this reshuffle aims to invigorate the Bhupesh Baghel government’s initiatives and ensure that welfare programs are delivered more effectively to beneficiaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Rickshaw Puller Dies Of Electric Shock From Hanging Cable Of Electric Pole In Karol Bagh;...

Delhi: Rickshaw Puller Dies Of Electric Shock From Hanging Cable Of Electric Pole In Karol Bagh;...

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Slams Sai Government Over FIR Against Former Minister Mohammad Akbar

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Slams Sai Government Over FIR Against Former Minister Mohammad Akbar

Chhattisgarh Government Reshuffles 9 IAS, 3 IFS Officers

Chhattisgarh Government Reshuffles 9 IAS, 3 IFS Officers

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Defy SC Deadline To Resume Work, Bengal Govt Sends Letter To...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Defy SC Deadline To Resume Work, Bengal Govt Sends Letter To...

J&K Polls: Engineer Rashid Granted Bail To Fetch Votes From People Of Kashmir, Says Omar Abdullah;...

J&K Polls: Engineer Rashid Granted Bail To Fetch Votes From People Of Kashmir, Says Omar Abdullah;...