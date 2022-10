Chhattisgarh: Gold, cash worth Rs 4 crore recovered in ED raids | ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered Rs 4 crore in cash during raids at the premises of some senior officials, businessmen in Chhattisgarh

According to ANI, unaccounted jewelry and gold were also seized and incriminating documents recovered from the premises of some senior IAS officers.

