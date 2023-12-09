Chhattisgarh: Former CM Raman Singh Sets Deadline For New BJP Govt Formation, Hints At Diversified Cabinet By Dec 14

Amid rumors regarding the swearing-in of the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Former CM Dr. Raman Singh made a statement and hinted about the timeframe for the formation of the new cabinet. "BJP will form its new government by December 14," Raman Singh told the media on Friday. However, he added that the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.

Frequent visits of leaders to Delhi BJP office

He also commented on the frequent visits of leaders to the Delhi BJP office and said that every eligible candidate has the right to make their own best effort. According to him, the cabinet will be more diversified than it used to be, and all potential candidates and equations will be sorted within a 13-berth cabinet.

After he made this statement, people started assuming who could be included in the new cabinet. Some contenders who may get a chance to be part of the new cabinet include former Minister Brijmohan Agarwal, Rajesh Munat, Ajay Chandrakar, Renuka Singh, Amar Agarwal, Punne Lal Mohle, Vikram Usendi, Kedar Kashyap, Ramvichar Netam, Vishnu Deo Sai, and Lata Usendi.