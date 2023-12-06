Chhattisgarh: Amid Controversy Over Congress's Loss, Debate Escalates Over New LoP Candidate Selection

Kawasi Lakhma (left) Umesh Patel (Right) | FPJ

Raipur:After the Congress party lost the election in Chhattisgarh, as per its declaration, it is going to play the role of strong opposition in Chhattisgarh assembly. The search and debate within the Congress party intensified who will become the new Leader of Opposition.

Compared to the 2013 elections, Congress this time left with a strong team of experienced leaders. Sources informed, Congress this time wanted a strong and aggressive leadership to carry out a continuous serious attack on the ruling party.

Congress mulls over selection of new LoP

The options include former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Assembly Speaker Dr. Charandas Mahant, former minister Kawasi Lakhma, former Minister Umesh Patel and Lakheshwar Baghel.Our ambition is quite clear, we have to secure more and more seats in Lok Sabha elections so that the draconian leader and the saffron party can be defeated and set aside, a Congress party leader said on the verge of anonymity. Therefore, the party is thinking about a strong leader who can aggressively put our agenda in public and expose the ruling Modi government at the centre.



As per the 2023 assembly election results of, out of 12 nine of the Congress ministers cum big leaders suffered defeat and Congress barely managed to get 35 MLAs. Among these MLAs, 14 are newcomers and reached the Assembly for the first time. Of the remaining 21, more than half have become MLAs for the second time. Unfortunately, none of these MLAs are good orator. Therefore, the problem within the Congress deepens. Finally, again it is left with only the option to believe in old bastions and select among the old ones.