Chhattisgarh: Flood-like situation in several districts amid incessant rains

Incessant rains in several districts have created havoc and flood-like situation in several districts of Chhattisgarh, including Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, and, Bastar Division. Swelled rivers and backwater on roads resulted in halting vehicular traffic on highways, including NH30 for the last five days.

Chhattisgarh government flagged a warning on Tuesday saying that incessant rains in the state have led to the swelling of rivers, irrigation dams and reservoirs located in Raipur, Durg, and Bastar divisions. Therefore, water is continuously being released from dams and reservoirs, including 52,000 cusecs of water from the Ravi Shankar reservoir, 5,000 cusecs from the Sondhur dam, and 13,400 cusecs water from Sikaser.

Altogether, 70,400 cusecs of water is being released into Mahanadi. Similarly, a total of 70,000 cusecs of water is being released into the Shivnath River. Similarly, about 90,00,00 cusecs of water is being released in the Hirakud dam.

"At the request of the Chhattisgarh government, the Odisha government authorities agreed to release 4,50,000 cusecs of water from the Hirakud Dam dam," an official communique said. Which is almost half of its capacity, the communique added.

Apart from this, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the district administrations to ensure special monitoring and take remedial measures in areas situated in low-lying areas close to the Mahanadi River. Special instructions were given to the district collectors of the Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh districts.

Apart from deploying state disaster management teams, central NDRF teams were also asked to be prepared to handle the situation.