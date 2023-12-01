Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023: Ahead Of Counting Of Votes, Congress Calls ‘Secret’ Meeting In Raipur

FPJ

Raipur: After seeing the exit poll results, the Congress party organized a high power meeting on Friday in the evening in Raipur in a secret location.

In the meeting, all the prominent figures of Congress party Chhattisgarh unit including Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja, Joint Secretary Vijay Jangid, National Secretary Chandan Yadav, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo were expected join, informed a high-profile Congress leader on the verge of anonymity.

The time for the meeting to schedule has been fixed Friday, 8.30 pm.

The exit poll survey showed the Congress party getting 40-50 seats. It has created tension before the poll managers within the party and increased the chances of horse trading if the figure dips. Thus, to avert any such hostile situation and keep the workers alert on the day of voting, the meeting has been scheduled, the source said.

Notably, a day before, the Congress party issued a circular in which all the winning candidates were instructed to report immediately to the state headquarters.

CM Baghel confident of a landslide victory

Moreover, though the CM Baghel struck out the chances of operation Lotus, and he firmly made a statement in the media, he is forming the government with landslide mandate, the rumours circulated across the state of hiring a 75-seater charter plane and booking of a resort for the winning Congress candidates not dying down.

The issuing of a circular to the Congress candidates to report with their election commission certificate is a part of normal procedure for political parties, Congress Communication Department Head Sushil Anand Shukla said.

However, linking with the instructions to horse trading, or resort booking or hiring a charter plane is a mere rumour. We are coming with full majority, and after December 3 our government is going to be reputed then why should we worry, Shukla said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders mentioned, they first watch what the poll results say on December 3 then only further strategy can be drawn.

At present we are focused on free and fair counting of votes, BJP spokesperson Anurag Agarwal said.

In present circumstances, political parties like Congress or BJP first observe what December 3 poll results said then they further decide the strategy, Political Analyst Ashok Tomar said.