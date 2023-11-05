Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: CM Baghel Releases Congress' 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28'; Caste Census, Farmer Debt Waiver & More Promised

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (centre) releases Congress manifesto on November 5, 2023, for upcoming state assembly elections. | Screengrab

With two days remaining to go for the Chhattisgarh elections, the Congress released its manifesto 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28' on Sunday. In the manifesto, the ruling Congress party pledged a caste census, debt waiver for farmers, a rate of Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy procurement, and access to subsidised cooking gas cylinders for women through a new scheme.

The party released the manifesto at six places – Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur and Kawardha. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel unveiled the manifesto in Rajnandgaon, while the party's state in-charge, Kumari Selja, presented it in the state capital, Raipur.

Paddy farmers to receive Rs 3,200 per quintal

During the manifesto launch, Baghel announced that paddy farmers will receive Rs 3,200 per quintal, which includes the current input subsidy provided through the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna. He also highlighted that tenu leaf collection rates would increase to Rs 6,000 per standard sack, up from the current Rs 4,000, and tendu leaf collectors would receive an annual bonus of Rs 4,000 in addition to their earnings.

Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women

Baghel said, "A Mahtari Nyay Yojana will be launched for mothers and sisters," under which a subsidy of Rs 500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups. The subsidy will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of women, he said.

Manifesto promises caste census

Promises including loan waiver to farmers, caste census, procurement of paddy at 20 quintal per acre, free education to students from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) made by Congress leaders during their poll campaign have been mentioned in the manifesto.

Schemes which are currently operational will continue if the Congress retains power in the state, he added.

Polling to the 90-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

(With PTI inputs)

