 Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: 26 Out Of 223 Candidates In First Phase Have Criminal Records
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Elections 2023: 26 Out Of 223 Candidates In First Phase Have Criminal Records

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: 26 Out Of 223 Candidates In First Phase Have Criminal Records

This information has been presented in a report by Chhattisgarh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

In the analysis of the 223 candidates vying for the first phase of voting on 20 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, it has come to light that at least 26 of them have criminal records. Among these, the highest number, five candidates, belong to the BJP.

This information has been presented in a report by Chhattisgarh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report extensively examined the self-affidavits of all 223 candidates participating in the initial phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, scheduled for November 7. According to the report, out of the 223 candidates scrutinized, 26 (12 percent) have disclosed having criminal cases against them, with 16 (7 percent) among them being involved in serious criminal cases.

Of the 20 candidates assessed from the major political parties, 25 percent of them belong to the BJP, 10 percent are from the Congress, 20 percent are associated with the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J), and 40 percent are from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). All of these candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report also highlights that among the major political parties, 20 percent of the candidates from the BJP, 13 percent from Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), and 10 percent from AAP have declared serious criminal cases in their affidavits.

Additionally, the report identifies that within the 20 constituencies in question, 25 percent of them are considered "red alert" constituencies. These are constituencies where three or more contesting candidates have reported criminal cases against themselves.

It's notable that all the major political parties participating in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections have nominated candidates with criminal backgrounds, ranging from 10 percent to 40 percent. This practice has raised concerns, and it is important to note that the Supreme Court, in its directives issued on February 13, 2020, had explicitly called for political parties to provide explanations for such selections and justify why candidates with no criminal records could not be chosen instead.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Rahul Gandhi To Embark On Two-Day Visit
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence