Chhattisgarh: Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Rahul Gandhi To Embark On Two-Day Visit

BJP National Leader JP Nadda (Left) & Congress's National Leader Rahul Gandhi (Right) | File Image

Raipur: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be on Chhattisgarh tour on October 28th and 29th.

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee sources said that Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Farasgaon, Bhanupratappur and Kawardha.

With the notification for both the phases of polls, on November 7 and November 17, both the parties have announced the candidates for 90 seats. The political parties have scheduled the public meetings of their star campaigners in the state. Both the party leaders are found indulged in verbal spate on several issues.

In Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has already thrown a big challenge before the BJP by announcing the loan waiver and increasing the price of paddy, though the election manifesto has not been released. On the other hand, BJP is preparing to counter this move of Congress.

JP Nadda also on two-day visit to Chhattisgarh

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is arriving on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on October 28th and 29th.

As per the party sources, he will attend the meeting organized at the state BJP office Kushabhau Thackeray complex on October 28 from 8 pm to 9.30 pm. He will have an overnight stay at Kushabhau Thackeray complex.

On the second day, on October 29, a meeting will be held from 9 am to 10.30 am in the Ekatma complex. He will participate in the Mann Ki Baat program in Amlidih from 11 to 11.30 am. He will leave for Raipur Airport, from where he will address the meeting in Thelkadih village of Dongargarh Assembly.

He will also address the public meeting organized at Swami Atmanand High School in Padanaria. After the event he will be at Malkharauda of Chandrapur Assembly and address the meeting. Nadda will then leave for Raipur Airport.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)