Chhattisgarh: 'Drishyam' Like Murder Case In Surguja

Raipur/ Surguja (Chhattisgarh): A spine chilling murder case reminiscent of the film “Drishyam” has been highlighted in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, where a body of a mason went missing for three months was discovered buried beneath the foundation of a water tank in Mainpat, Surguja district.

Police demolished the water tank and recovered the body after digging with a JCB on Friday.

As per the information received, the incident occurred in the Sitapur police station limits.

A private contractor cum builder Abhishek Pandey filed a theft complaint against mason Sandeep Lakra, alleging that Sandeep had stolen rods from a construction site and sold them on June 8. A few days later, Sandeep's wife, Salima Lakra, filed a complaint in the police station related to her husband who was missing.

The case involves the construction of a high school building in Ulkiya. Three months ago, construction materials, including rods and cement, were stolen from the site. On June 7, Pandey and his associates took Sandeep away in a car after which he was not seen twice.

Following the missing persons report filed on June 16, police traced Sandeep’s mobile location, which showed it being used in Gujarat, Goa, and Mumbai, complicating the investigation.

Finally, when police failed to give any resolution to family members, the members of Sarva Adivasi Samaj raised concerns about Sandeep's possible murder and staged a protest at the police station.

Under pressure, police registered a case against Abhishek Pandey, Pratyush Pandey, and their associates for kidnapping, assault, and violations under the Adivasi Act. Former Minister Amarjeet Bhagat also visited Sandeep’s home.

After two days of intensive interrogation, police uncovered the truth. Surguja Superintendent of Police Yogesh Patel ordered a fresh investigation, leading to the detention of contractor Pratyush Pandey and three associates.

During the police interrogation, the associates of the contractor revealed that they had beaten Sandeep to death in anger over the stolen goods. The body was then buried in the foundation of a water tank in Lurena, approximately 50 km away.

On Thursday, police, accompanied by the suspects, visited the site where the water tank had been built. The following day, they used a JCB to demolish the tank and excavate the body, which was found about 15 feet underground.

Sandeep’s family, along with members of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj and former Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, were present during the excavation. The discovery of the body shattered the family, who identified it by its clothing.

In response to the sensitivity of the issue, heavy police force get deployed in the Sitapur area. Surguja SP Yogesh Patel confirmed that the water tank was constructed as part of the Nal Jal Yojana in Barkapara near Lurena Tibetan Camp, and the body was buried in the pit dug for its foundation. Five suspects are in police custody, while two, including contractor Abhishek Pandey, remain at large.