Chhattisgarh: Dipanshu Kabra becomes ADG, Rajesh Mishra appointed as Special DG as 20 IPS officers get promotion

Raipur: In a fresh bureaucratic reshuffle in Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has given promotions to officers of the Indian Police Services. Meanwhile, multi-talented 1997 batch IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra who is also commissioner of Directorate of Public Relations of Chhattisgarh Government has been promoted to Additional Director General (ADG) of Chhattisgarh Police. Meanwhile, 1990 batch IPS Officer ADG Rajesh Mishra was appointed as Special DG.

1997 batch IPS Jaydeep Singh was promoted to ADG. 2004 batch IPS officer Abhishek Pathak and Ankit Garg were made IG.

Abhishek Pathak, Neha Champawat, Ajay Kumar Yadav, Badrinarayan Meena, Sanjeev Shukla of 2004 batch were made Inspector General of Police.

Six Superintendent of police SP Surguja IPS Tukaram Kamble, Prakhar Pandey SP looking after Chief Minister’s Security, IPS Manish Sharma, D Ravishankar, Bilaspur SP Parul Mathur, Raipur SSP Prashant Agarwal, D Shravan, Milina Kurrey, Bijapur SP Kamlochan Kashyap, KL Dhruv, Nithu Kamal were promoted to DIG.

The order of Manoj Kumar Shrivastava Additional Secretary (Home) of Chhattisgarh Department on Monday confirms the promotion of the above-mentioned IPS officer.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:51 PM IST