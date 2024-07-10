Chhattisgarh: Development Will Be Escalated In State With Enhanced State-Central Coordination, Says Min Khattar

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, convened a crucial meeting at Mantralaya, Nava Raipur in Atal Nagar on Wednesday to review the progress of energy and housing development initiatives in the Chhattisgarh State.

During the meeting, the Union Minister Khattar emphasised that improved coordination between the state and central governments will propel Chhattisgarh towards rapid development. He reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to fully support the state's electricity and housing requirements, citing ongoing nationwide reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that resonate with public aspirations.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, and Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain were among the dignitaries present at the review session.

Minister Khattar highlighted various subsidy schemes aimed at ensuring affordable and sufficient electricity supply, alongside initiatives promoting solar energy. He urged the state government to expedite the utilization of funds and grants provided by the Centre, promising that faster implementation would facilitate swifter fund disbursement. He assured seamless cooperation from the Central Government in executing state development schemes.

Read Also ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

The Minister also proposed utilizing 100 buses allocated to Raipur under the Clean City initiative to enhance connectivity between Naya Raipur and Raipur. He reviewed measures by the Electricity Department to reduce line losses, deploy smart meters, electrify underserved areas, and ensure adequate coal availability for power generation. Additionally, he assessed projects under key initiatives including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM SVANidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM e-Bus Seva, Smart City Mission, and National Urban Development Mission, ensuring adequate funding allocation.

Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Sai acknowledged Minister Khattar's proactive review of development initiatives soon after assuming office. He highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster power generation in the state, aiming to regain Chhattisgarh's 'Power Surplus State' status. The Chief Minister noted significant enhancements in power availability for farmers and small-scale enterprises, benefiting from reduced electricity tariffs.

Chief Minister Sai urged Minister Khattar to prioritize approval for pending housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), aligned with applications received during the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', expressing optimism for accelerated progress in energy and urban development.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao affirmed the state's adherence to Government of India guidelines for urban development, emphasizing substantial strides in cleanliness, housing, livelihood, and water supply. He expressed confidence that continued cooperation from the Centre would amplify these efforts.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all stakeholders to foster comprehensive development in Chhattisgarh through sustained collaboration.