Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF Jawans Killed, 14 Injured In Encounter With Maoists In Sukma

Sukma, January 30: At least three CRPF personnel were killed in an attack by Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, January 30. The attack took place along Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh around 1 pm. In addition to casualties, 14 security personnel were also injured in the Naxal attack.

According to reports, a joint team of security personnel from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was out on a search operation near the Tekalgudem village when unspecified number of Maoists opened fire at them. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

3 CRPF Jawans Killed In Naxal Attack:

Three security personnel killed and 14 injured in encounter with Naxalites along Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

During the exchange of fire, three CRPF personnel were killed and about 14 were injured. Security personnel came under fire when they were working to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB). An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

Maoist Menace Should End In 3 Years: Shah

On January 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India will be free of Maoist-related problems within the next three years. "Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country will be 100 per cent free from the Maoist problems within the next three years," Shah said while addressing 60th Raising Day celebrations of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Assam’s Tezpur town. The next day, he held a review meeting of Chattisgarh’s Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation and set a three-year deadline to free Chhattisgarh from Maoist menace.