Chhattisgarh: Congress Issues Show-Cause Notice To Ex-Minister Jaisingh Agrawal For Serious Allegations Against Party Leadership

Opting a stern attitude towards the Congress party leaders who misbehaved or levelled serious allegations to the malign the top brass Congress party leaders, Congress party Chhattisgarh unit issued a show-cause notice to the controversial ex-Minister Jaisingh Agrawal.

Jaisingh Agarwal levelled serious allegations against the ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in an interview and said, it became a one-man show, there was no unity among Congress party leaders during the assembly polls this time.

Jaisingh Agarwal levels serious allegations against Congress

The government failed to honour the mandate it received in the last assembly elections. Cabinet Ministers were powerless as their power got snatched in the Congress government. It was a government of few people where all were running to appease the master, Jaisingh alleged.

Provisions were made to curtail the power of ministers as well as their influence in the district was disrupted too, he alleged.

Even he cast several aspersions over the Congress survey and by expressing his doubts over the survey, he tried to term it as a fake survey.

Surveys were carried out to judge the performance of the MLAs but never held discussion over its outcomes, which factors were considered, he alleged.

Here is the situation where the fence itself is eating its field, he made a satirical remark in a video interview.

Congress unhappy with all allegations

The serious allegations have put entire Congress leadership in a discomfort zone. Finally, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) In-charge General Secretary (Administration and Organisation) Malkit Singh Gaindu issued a show-cause notice to Jaisingh Agrawal over his statement against party leaders as well as the party.

The Congress party has sought an explanation from Jaisingh Agrawal within three days.

In the letter, it has been mentioned that the CPCC took cognizance over his statements in the media and found it as an attempt to blackish the previous Congress government image.