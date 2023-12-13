Chhattisgarh: Controversial Ex-MLA Brihaspati Singh Stands Firm On Accusations; Replies To Congress Show-Cause Notice

Ex Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh | FPJ

Raipur: Controversial Congress ex-MLA from Ramanujganj assembly constituency seat Brihaspati Singh has submitted his reply of the show-cause notice served to him by State Congress President Deepak Baij, in the context personal offensive remarks he made against Congress Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja.

In his three pager reply the former MLA Brihaspati Singh justified his statements and remained firm over the serious allegations he made against the State Congress In-charge Kumari Selja and ex-Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo. He held the duo responsible for the Congress's defeat in the assembly elections in the state.

Notably, the Congress party had served a show-cause notice to the former Congress MLA regarding the accusation he made on the Chhattisgarh Congress In-charge Kumari Selja and T S Singhdeo.

It may be mentioned that former Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh, who was denied the assembly ticket in the assembly poll from Ramanujganj seat, accused Chhattisgarh Congress In-charge Kumari Selja, saying she succumbed at the hands of the big Congress leaders of the state.

Notably, the Congress which won more than 68 seats in the assembly elections of 2018, even failed to secure half of its seats. Except Kawasi Lakhma, all the Ministers of the Bhupesh cabinet lost their seats. Congress which made a major road in Surguja, this time lost all the 14 seats.