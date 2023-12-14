 Chhattisgarh: Congress Expels Two Ex-MLAs For Misconduct
AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
(Left) Brihaspati Singh, Vinay Jaiswal (Right) |

Raipur: In the adverse remark case against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja and AICC Secretary for Chhattisgarh Chandan Yadav, Congress party expelled two of its ex-MLAs Brihaspati Singh and Dr Vinay Jaiswal for six years.

Ex-Congress MLA from Ramanujganj seat Brihaspati Singh and former Congress MLA from Manendragarh seat Dr Vinay Jaiswal were denied the tickets for assembly polls 2023. Unfortunately, when the poll results flashed out, Congress party of 72 seats was found restricted to 35 seats only, horribly unexpected poor performance has finally provided an opportunity to open pandora’s box to the party leaders who either lost their seat or debarred to contest elections.

The voices of dissent which were suppressed of under party pressure, somehow found a chance to open up and amid this saga both these ex-MLAs levelled serious allegations against AICC General Secretary for Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja and AICC Secretary for Chhattisgarh Chandan Yadav.

Charges of extortion and succumbing under pressure

Chandan Yadav was alleged of carrying out forced extortion of money Rs 8 lakh on the fake promise of providing ticket meanwhile, Brihaspati Singh accused Selja of getting succumbed under the pressure of powerful Congress leaders of the state.

In this regard, State Congress In-charge General Secretary (Administration and Organisation) Malkit Singh Gaindu earlier served show cause notice and later on issued suspension orders on Thursday.

Earlier, both Congress leaders had submitted their written reply of the show-cause notices but the party found the replies unsatisfactory.

Finally the party expelled the duo for six years.

