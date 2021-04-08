Chhattisgarh: Jawan held hostage by Naxals during Bijapur attack released; wife says 'happiest day of my life'

CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was held hostage by Naxals during Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them, informed Police sources.
Manhas was brought to CRPF camp, Bijapur after he was released by naxals.
"Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government," said Meenu, wife of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas on hearing news of her husband's release.
Family of the jawan celebrated after he was released. His wife added, "I have received official communication of his safe return. His health condition is good."
