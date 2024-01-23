Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai To Flag Off 'Aastha Special' Train Service From Durg To Ayodhya On February 7; Check Details

Durga Ashta Special Train | FPJ

Raipur: The much-anticipated first train service from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya, named ‘Aastha Special,’ is set to commence its inaugural journey from Durg on February 7, 2024 . Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will flag off the train’s maiden journey from Chhattisgarh.

The second phase of Aastha trains will be initiated on February 29, 2024. The registration fee of the journey has been fixed as ₹1400, rest expenses of boarding, lodging and others including meals will be borne by the government.

Deadline for registration

The interested beneficiary should have to get themselves registered for the journey by January 24, 2024.

As per information received in the first phase around 1440 will be made beneficiary of the scheme and every assembly constituency 72 pilgrimage will be chosen.

Passengers’ names will be provided in advance to senior railway-security officials at the relevant stations along the route. Ticket bookings for the train can be made through IRCTC.

Additionally, the central government is launching 66 Aastha Special trains from various locations across India and each rake has 22 coaches.

Read Also Maharashtra: Special Rampath Yatra train to Ayodhya flagged off from Pune

Ram Lalla Darshan Yojana Scheme

The Central Government is running Ram Lalla Darshan Yojana scheme under which committees are formed to take care of passenger needs.

According to the Sai government, every year 20,000 pilgrims will annually visit Ayodhya with state government assistance under Ram Lala Darshan Yojana.

Very soon we received the detailed plan related to the Aastha Special train then it will be shared to the media, SECR PRO said.