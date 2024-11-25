 Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Announces More Train Journeys To Engage With Public And Gauge Sentiments
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has launched a new initiative aimed at engaging with the public and understanding their concerns by traveling through train journeys. As part of this initiative, the CM recently traveled from Raipur to Bilaspur by train and attended a Kavi Sammelan (Poetry Conference) during the trip.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai interacts with the public during his train journey to Bilaspur | File Photo

The CM was accompanied on his train journey by the local BJP MLAs like Anuj Sharma, Khushwant Saheb, and former MLA Bhaiyalal Rajwade. While interacting with the media on board the train, the CM shared his thoughts on his experience as a train passenger and expressed his intention to continue these journeys. "I will undertake more train journeys to better understand the public's mood and sentiments," he said.

The Chief Minister’s team is planning to organize a series of train travels to engage directly with the common people. This initiative aims to create a platform for citizens to voice their concerns and share their opinions on government welfare programs and their implementation.

During the trip, the CM enjoyed peanuts, a popular snack among train passengers, and was also presented with a special gift – a copy of the Bhagavad Gita – by a 65-year-old woman. A member of the CM’s publicity team shared this detail, highlighting the personal and meaningful nature of the interaction.

This initiative is part of the CM's effort to strengthen communication between the government and the people, ensuring a better understanding of public issues and fostering direct dialogue, CM publicity team said.

