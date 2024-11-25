 Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Woman, 2 Newborns Die In Ambulance In Korba; Family Alleges Oxygen Shortage (VIDEO)
A woman and her two newborn babies died in the ambulance while being transferred to a hospital in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. The husband of the deceased who was in her 20s alleged that the deaths were caused by a lack of oxygen in the ambulance transporting them, though health authorities denied these claims.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Tragic deaths of a woman and her newborn twins in an ambulance en route to Korba hospital; family alleges oxygen shortage | Representational Image

"Kanti Rathiya, an Anganwadi worker, gave birth on Monday to twins at her home in Jogipali village under Kartala development block. It was premature delivery in the seventh month of pregnancy. The newborns were weak," said Dr SN Kesari, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) Korba.

The woman and the newborn infants were initially shifted to Kartala Health Centre. After evaluation of their health, they were referred to the Medical College and Hospital in Korba, said Dr Kesari.

"The trio died while being shifted to the Medical College Hospital. The exact cause of their death is yet to be identified," he said. Korba is around 38 km from Kartala.

Meanwhile, Bihari Lal Rathiya, the husband of the deceased Kanti Rathiya, claimed that his wife and newborn babies died due to the unavailability of oxygen in the ambulance. Dr Kesari, however, refuted Bihari Lal's claims.

"Police are recording the statement of relatives of the deceased woman and further probe is underway," said Daud Kujur, the incharge of the police chowkie at the Medical College and Hospital in Korba.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

