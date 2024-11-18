Chhattisgarh: CBI Raids Premises In SECL Korba Land Deal Compensation Scam

CBI | Representational Image

Raipur: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at two locations in Korba, Chhattisgarh, on Monday in connection of land deal cum compensation scam. The raid was conducted on the residences and offices of a labour leader and a businessman.

Sources informed the CBI is investigating allegations of irregularities in the distribution of compensation by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), with a focus on examining properties and documents at both sites.

As per information received the raids were conducted on the residential and official premises of Shyamu (Khushal) Jaiswal, the District President of INTUC (Indian National Trade Union Congress) from Hardi Bazaar,second on businessman Rajesh Jaiswal, located on Katghora Road in Deepka.

These two people were on CBI radar for their alleged roles in land compensation scam. The raids come after allegations of fraud in the SECL's compensation distribution process. It is claimed that both Jaiswals were involved in taking compensation payments through fraudulent means, and also assisted others in receiving improper compensation.

There have been complaints about discrepancies in the compensation provided to families affected by the SECL mining operations. Reports suggest that many affected individuals did not receive their rightful compensation, while some ineligible individuals were unduly benefitted.

Currently, CBI officials have not issued any official statements regarding the raids or the progress of the investigation, but further details are expected to emerge as the probe continues. However, security forces have been seen deployed outside over the residential and official premises of the people since Monday morning.