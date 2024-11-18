 Chhattisgarh: CBI Raids Premises In SECL Korba Land Deal Compensation Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: CBI Raids Premises In SECL Korba Land Deal Compensation Scam

Chhattisgarh: CBI Raids Premises In SECL Korba Land Deal Compensation Scam

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at two locations in Korba, Chhattisgarh, on Monday in connection of land deal cum compensation scam. The raid was conducted on the residences and offices of a labour leader and a businessman.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
CBI | Representational Image

Raipur: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at two locations in Korba, Chhattisgarh, on Monday in connection of land deal cum compensation scam. The raid was conducted on the residences and offices of a labour leader and a businessman.

Sources informed the CBI is investigating allegations of irregularities in the distribution of compensation by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), with a focus on examining properties and documents at both sites.

As per information received the raids were conducted on the residential and official premises of Shyamu (Khushal) Jaiswal, the District President of INTUC (Indian National Trade Union Congress) from Hardi Bazaar,second on businessman Rajesh Jaiswal, located on Katghora Road in Deepka.

These two people were on CBI radar for their alleged roles in land compensation scam. The raids come after allegations of fraud in the SECL's compensation distribution process. It is claimed that both Jaiswals were involved in taking compensation payments through fraudulent means, and also assisted others in receiving improper compensation.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rising Political Tensions And Divisive Rhetoric Threaten Communal Harmony
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rising Political Tensions And Divisive Rhetoric Threaten Communal Harmony
ESOPs Case: Religare Chief Rashmi Saluja Skips EOW Summons
ESOPs Case: Religare Chief Rashmi Saluja Skips EOW Summons
RSS Remarks Case: Court Acquits Javed Akhtar After Complainant Withdraws
RSS Remarks Case: Court Acquits Javed Akhtar After Complainant Withdraws
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Ravi Kishan Leads Roadshows In Kalyan And Bhiwandi; Campaigns For Sulbha Gaikwad, Mahesh Chaughule
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Ravi Kishan Leads Roadshows In Kalyan And Bhiwandi; Campaigns For Sulbha Gaikwad, Mahesh Chaughule

There have been complaints about discrepancies in the compensation provided to families affected by the SECL mining operations. Reports suggest that many affected individuals did not receive their rightful compensation, while some ineligible individuals were unduly benefitted.

Read Also
Chhattishgarh Shocker: Young Minors In Love Found Hanging From Tree In Balrampur; Probe Underway
article-image

Currently, CBI officials have not issued any official statements regarding the raids or the progress of the investigation, but further details are expected to emerge as the probe continues. However, security forces have been seen deployed outside over the residential and official premises of the people since Monday morning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Solapur City Central, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Save Its Bastion...

Solapur City Central, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Save Its Bastion...

Chhattisgarh: CBI Raids Premises In SECL Korba Land Deal Compensation Scam

Chhattisgarh: CBI Raids Premises In SECL Korba Land Deal Compensation Scam

Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former CGPSC Chairman And Director Of Shri Bajarang Power In Recruitment...

Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former CGPSC Chairman And Director Of Shri Bajarang Power In Recruitment...

Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding...

Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...