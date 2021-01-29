Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Union Aviation Minister requesting air connectivity of Bilaspur to metro cities

Raipur: Air services on Bilaspur-Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata route will become a reality soon.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri requesting permission to provide air connectivity from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), a government statement said on Friday.

He had requested for RCS connectivity facility from Bilaspur to metro cities under Udaan 4.1 Yojana in the near future.

“I would like to bring to your notice the issue of RCS connectivity of Bilaspur with metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata etc," CM said in the letter.

He said, Nyaydhani Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh is an important geographic location. I would like to dwell on the most desirable support from MOCA on this subject, he asked.

Bilaspur airport has just got upgraded to 3C VFR category. The State Government has been striving hard for RCS connectivity of Bilaspur to the metros both directly and in stages, through several periodic correspondences and discussions at various levels. It is strongly urged to please look into this issue and promulgate necessary rules or concessions, if need be, to permit Bilaspur - metropolitan connectivity under RCS, CM mentioned.

I believe economic growth of this entire region and low cost air travel besides convenience of masses, he said.

In the end, the CM assured the Union Minister that the state would do everything on its part needed to achieve this aim. The Government has so far sanctioned Rs. 4500 crore for development of Bilaspur airport out of which 2100 crore have already been spent.