Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Amit Shah, urges him to resume provision of special assistance to Naxal affected districts

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday discussed prominent issues including impact of GST, Naxal related issues,coordination with central paramilitary forces and urged him to resume provision of special assistance to Naxal affected districts

During the meeting, the CM also raised various issues including increasing communication facility in Naxal affected areas, deployment of two more battalions of CRPF in Bastar and formation of ‘Bastariya’ Battalion, a government statement said.

He also urged the union minister to resume the special assistance given to seven Naxal affected districts of Chhattisgarh, the official communique said.

“Discontinuing the GST compensation to the states will have an impact on the state's economic condition. If funds are not available for development work in Naxal-affected states, it will have a great impact on the state’s economy,” the chief minister said.

He also discussed the issues related to the development of Naxal affected districts such as expansion of road network, livelihood development, development of banks and infrastructure etc.

The CM put forward his demand by saying that iron ore is available in abundance in Bastar region. If iron ore is made available at 30 percent discount to the steel plants to be set up in Bastar, then investment of hundreds of crores and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created there.

Due to difficult geographical areas, grid electricity is yet to reach in large parts of the Bastar the CM said.

Therefore, for the fulfillment of the energy requirement of the common man and to ensure their economic development installation of large number of solar power plants is the need of hour, he said.

The Home Minister has assured all possible help to Chhattisgarh on the Naxal issue, the communique said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:34 PM IST