Delhi Man With 'Dawood' Sticker On Scorpio Dangerously Changes Lanes; Traffic Police Responds To Viral Video

Viral video screengrab | X/@kapsology

New Delhi: A Delhi man has shared a video of a Scorpio driver abruptly changing lanes on the highway without signalling, risking the lives of other commuters and flouting traffic rules. The video shows the driver swerving on the highway.

The video was shared on X by “@kapsology”, captioned, "99% of Delhi NCR people driving Mahindra's XUV, Thar and Scorpio are mentally ill. Stay 100mtr away from them and politely change your lane if u see them in the rear mirror." The car has a white sticker with “Dawood” written on it in bold. The car’s registration number is DL3CDD5516.

After the video went viral, Delhi Traffic police responded and asked the date time and exact location of the incident.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"This can be dangerous for them their own family and others around. Strict action is a must."

Another user said,"license along will vehicle should be seized."

A third user said,"Be on guard with scorpio's."

"This is one of the many reasons, why we never visit North India for any purpose,, be it education, business, job, hospital, vacation, temple etc,,, We roam with in the boundaries of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka," a fourth user said.

The video has recived more than 445.6K views in just few hours of posting.