Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Baghel Soars To 2nd Most Popular Leader in India, Shows Survey

Chhattisgarh News: Bhupesh Baghel Is Second Most Popular CM Of Country | ANI

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has risen in the chart of popularity to reach as the second most popular in the country with 59.1 percent. India Today's published survey states that 59.1 percent people have expressed confidence in the functioning of the government under him.

Previous year the percentage was 53.3 percent and 55.7 percent is the new data in January 2023, an official communication said.

Successful in mitigating problems in state

The Congress led state government said that 40 lakh people of the state have come out of multi-dimensional poverty in a quarter to five years. The ‘Nyay’ schemes have been effective in eradicating poverty. The rural based schemes of cow dung procurement and urine have benefitted the villagers and transfer of the funds have been direct. Every section of society has been taken care of. The per capita income has increased from ₹88,793 to ₹1,33,898 in four and a half years. The GSDP of Chhattisgarh has increased from ₹3,27,106 crore to ₹5,09,043 crore during the period.

In the year 2022-23, the growth rate of Chhattisgarh state in agriculture, industrial and service sector has been much higher than the national average. The fair price is being given to the farmers for their produce.

Good governance

The water conservation has been undertaken under Suraji Gaon Yojana Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa, Bari Development Program and Godhan Nyaya Yojana. The vermi-compost and other products are being made which is generating income. Under the health facilities, the Chief Minister Haat Bazaar Clinic Scheme, Dai-Didi Clinic Scheme, Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme, Chief Minister Special Health Scheme, Shri Dhanwantri Medical Store Scheme, are being run.

Chhattisgarh government's Electricity Bill Half Scheme and the scheme to provide free and subsidized electricity to farmers' irrigation pumps have provided relief of about ₹15,000 crore in electricity bills.

In the state fish farming, lac farming, sericulture and beekeeping have also been given the status of agriculture.

