Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel announces ₹10 lakh compensation & job for family of man killed in mob violence

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh and a job to the family member of deceased Bhuneshwar Sahu, resident of Biranpur village, Bemetara district on Tuesday.

The CM made an important announcement when a delegation of the Sahu community met him.

CM appeals public to maintain harmony

In absence of Bhuneswar, to look after his family is our common responsibility. I have announced a government job to the family member of the deceased and ₹10 lakh as assistance to his family, CM Baghel said.

The CM also expressed his grief over the unexpected tragic incident and appealed to the public to maintain harmony and peace in the society as it is a land of Mata Kaushalya. It will be a befitting reply to the anti-social elements, he said.

I have been instructed to form a high-level committee under the supervision of the Commissioner and an investigation report will be tabled within a week, Baghel said. He indicated none of the offenders will be spared. Each of the culprit will be punished strictly as per law.

Two more dead bodies recovered

Notably, the 22 years old Bhuneswar got killed when a frenzy mob of particular community brutally attacked him at his house on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday police recovered two more dead bodies close to Biranpur, identified as a father and son. Prima facie police indicated both succumbed to their injuries after being severely battered by rod and sticks. Final autopsy report awaited.

Since Saturday, people residing in Biranpur and nearby villages of Bemetara District were living in a high tensed situation. Despite more than one thousand police personnel were deployed in the area, IG and SP both were camping, the situation is reported to be explosive but under control.

