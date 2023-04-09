Chhattisgarh: 22-year-old dies after minor fight between two teens triggers riots in Bemetara; visuals surface

Fight between two school children took an uglier turn in a village of Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh, resulting in a bloody confrontation between two communities.

Meanwhile, the bloody fight which started in Biranpur village of Bemetara district between two communities on Saturday turned into a rioting mob.

A 22-year-old man died in the clashes. Policemen were also attacked with one assistant sub inspector, two constables receiving major injuries while several others were also wounded.

The rioting mob also damaged parked vehicles and set them on fire. In order to prevent further deterioration of law and order, district administration enacted section 144 in the area, and halted internet services in the area.

Superintendent of Police, I Kalyan Elsela confirmed the death of 22 years old Ishwar Sahu and informed that police have arrested 11 people in the case.

The accused arrested in the case for rioting, and arson were identified as Nizamuddin, Rashid Khan, Mukhtar, Akbar Khan, Abdul Khan, Nawab Khan, Ayub Khan, Shafique Khan, Bashir Khan, Jaleel Khan, and Janab Khan.

Politicians give it communal angle

Despite the situation being under control, the politicians started giving the bloody clash communal colours.

MP cum BJP State President Arun Sao, condemned the incident in strong words, and said, Bhupesh Baghel is Talibanizing the state. In Sukma, a guy was openly displayed consuming beef and now one innocent young man of the Sahu community was brutally murdered in daylight. These gruesome incidents cannot be tolerated further, Sao threatened.

BJP directly held Muslim community responsible for the riot, and issued a poster related to it.

BJP leader flaring communal colour, and playing politics over the dead bodies, the incident is unfortunate and the situation is under control, Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress Communication Department Chief said.

Notably, the area in which such an unfortunate gruesome incident of rioting occurred is the constituency of powerful parliamentary Minister Ravindra Choubey.