Chhattisgarh: Blind murder mystery of CM Bhupesh Baghel's constituency resolved after 87 days

Raipur: The blind murder mystery occurred in Khudmura village, the Chief Minister’s Baghel home district Durg, was claimed to be resolved after 87 days. Inspector General of Durg Police Range IG Vivekanand Sinha, Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur jointly addressed a press conference in Durg on Thursday.
IG Vivekanand Sinha said, and said, police have resolved the blind murder mystery, on the basis of investigation and important evidences, and arrested four suspects.
Police have arrested prime accused Gangaram Sonkar, his brother-in-law Rohit, his friends Naresh Sonkar and Yogesh Sonkar, the IG said,
All these accused accepted their involvement in the gruesome murder of the family head Balaram Sonkar, his wife, small son Rohit Sonkar and his wife.
It was a planned murder, because the conspirators have executed it finely without leaving any loose evidence at the crime scene. However, to resolve the whole plot, Durg police have deployed a special team to investigate it. Scientifically collected forensic evidence and test results of Gandhinagar Central Forensic Lab helped a lot in resolving the murder mystery.
Suspects were examined in the central forensic lab, said the IG Durg.
On the basis of tests reports, and collected evidences, the investigating team interrogated the suspects joining all the dots and finally found, the brutal murder occurred due to land dispute on December 21, 2021.
Prima-facie it was found that in blind murder of Balaram Sonkar and his family, his elder son Gangaram Sonkar played a major role, the IG added.
Gangaram Sonkar always wanted a road for his one-and-half acres of land, from the ancestral property which was always opposed by his mother Dulari Bai (deceased), and his brother Rohit (deceased). Secondly, Somnath's name was entered as a beneficiary in the Farmer's Credit Book, and facing difficulty in selling paddy to the government. He asked for the resolution, arguing with his mother several times. He also threatened dire consequences and finally, Gangaram killed his father, mother, his brother, and brother’s wife on the intervening night of 20-21 December 2021, the police said in the press release.
All the accused were arrested and further investigating the case, the release said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)