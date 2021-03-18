Chhattisgarh: Blind murder mystery of CM Bhupesh Baghel's constituency resolved after 87 days

Raipur: The blind murder mystery occurred in Khudmura village, the Chief Minister’s Baghel home district Durg, was claimed to be resolved after 87 days. Inspector General of Durg Police Range IG Vivekanand Sinha, Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur jointly addressed a press conference in Durg on Thursday.

IG Vivekanand Sinha said, and said, police have resolved the blind murder mystery, on the basis of investigation and important evidences, and arrested four suspects.

Police have arrested prime accused Gangaram Sonkar, his brother-in-law Rohit, his friends Naresh Sonkar and Yogesh Sonkar, the IG said,

All these accused accepted their involvement in the gruesome murder of the family head Balaram Sonkar, his wife, small son Rohit Sonkar and his wife.

It was a planned murder, because the conspirators have executed it finely without leaving any loose evidence at the crime scene. However, to resolve the whole plot, Durg police have deployed a special team to investigate it. Scientifically collected forensic evidence and test results of Gandhinagar Central Forensic Lab helped a lot in resolving the murder mystery.

Suspects were examined in the central forensic lab, said the IG Durg.