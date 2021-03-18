Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan shoots himself with service gun in Narayanpur district

Raipur: A 36-year-old jawan from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Thursday, police said.

Constable Dharmendra Gabel from the CAF's 9th battalion allegedly shot himself with an INSAS rifle at his unit's camp in Aadmdai Ghati under Chhote Dongar police station limits, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg said.

When the other personnel heard the gunshot from the victim's barrack, they rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The deceased jawan was a native of Janjgir-Champa district. The reason for taking the extreme step by the constable is yet to be ascertained, said the SP.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on, the senior official said.