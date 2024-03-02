 Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Hacked To Death By Suspected Maoists In Bijapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: BJP Worker Hacked To Death By Suspected Maoists In Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Hacked To Death By Suspected Maoists In Bijapur

This was the seventh killing of a BJP leader or member by suspected Naxalites in Maoist-affected areas of the state in the last one year

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Hacked To Death By Suspected Maoists In Bijapur | PTI

A local worker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday evening, police said. This was the seventh killing of a BJP leader or member by suspected Naxalites in Maoist-affected areas of the state in the last one year.

The incident took place around 8 pm at Toynar village when Tirupati Katla, a BJP member of the Janpad Panchayat, was attending a wedding, a senior official said. As Katla left the venue of the function, he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

Similar past incidents

He was shifted to the Bijapur district hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the official added. Ahead of the assembly polls in November, Ratan Dubey, the BJP's Narayanpur district unit vice president, was hacked to death while he was campaigning. On October 20 last year, BJP worker Birju Taram was shot dead at Sarkheda village in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Read Also
MP: CRPF Jawan Martyred In Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Cremated With Full Honours In Native Village
article-image

In June 2023, a local BJP leader was killed by Naxalites in Bijapur district, while in February last year three BJP leaders were murdered in separate incidents in the Bastar division.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Stays ECI Order Requisitioning Officers & Staff Of Charity Commission For Election Duty

Bombay HC Stays ECI Order Requisitioning Officers & Staff Of Charity Commission For Election Duty

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Leaving With Bag That Allegedly Had Bomb

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Leaving With Bag That Allegedly Had Bomb

Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Hacked To Death By Suspected Maoists In Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Hacked To Death By Suspected Maoists In Bijapur

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Union Min Pralhad Joshi, K'taka Guv & BJP Leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa Meet...

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Union Min Pralhad Joshi, K'taka Guv & BJP Leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa Meet...

Nitin Gadkari Serves Legal Notice To Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh For Sharing Clipped Video...

Nitin Gadkari Serves Legal Notice To Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh For Sharing Clipped Video...