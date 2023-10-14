Chhattisgarh: BJP Candidate Alleges Threats of NSA Booking by SP; Party Calls for SP's Dismissal | Representative pic

Raipur: Former Bhartiya Janata Party Minister and official candidate from Baikunthpur filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that he was threatened with being booked under the National Security Act (NSA) by Trilok Bansal, the Superintendent of Police of Korea District, Chhattisgarh.

Vijay Shankar Mishra, convener of BJP’s complaint committee and RTI Cell, informed FPJ that their candidate was threatened by SP Korea Trilok Bansal, who allegedly warned him of NSA charges, jeopardizing his political career.

Allegations of Misuse of Power

Mishra lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Kangale, alleging that the SP misused his position and power, potentially influencing the polls. The BJP Complaint Committee convener demanded Bansal's removal from his position for his misconduct, aiming for free and fair elections.

The BJP expressed concern, suggesting that Bansal might be working in favor of the Congress party. Additionally, similar threats were alleged to have been given to BJP District President Korea Krishna Bihari.

Party Calls for SP's Dismissal

Describing the SP's actions as unprofessional and biased, the party demanded his immediate removal from the post.

The BJP also argued that the candidate, being a former Minister with strong public connections, might have disturbed the SP with his popularity and meetings, leading to such threats.

Meanwhile, Bansal, while speaking to the media, denied making any threats and asked the candidate to clarify why he would level such allegations.