Chhattisgarh: Bastar police carried out drone attack on safe hideouts, allege Naxals; security forces deny allegations

Raipur: After the bloodiest encounter in Bijapur, Maoist again issued a statement and alleged security forces carried out drone attacks on their safe hideouts in Bijapur. Meanwhile Bastar Police on Wednesday totally refuted Maoist the allegations.

CPI Maoists spokesperson Vikalp of DKSZC has alleged that security agencies conducted air strikes on their camps situated in Bottalanka and Palagudem, limits Pamed police station on Monday. 12 bombs were dropped through drones, meanwhile helicopters keep on hovering in the sky. However, our Maoists cadre remained unhurt in these air raids, Vikalp alleged.

It is a joint raid against naxals by the fascist governments, the Maoist spokesperson added. The Naxal spokesperson also released photographs and video related to the drone attack.

The allegation being levelled by Maoists regarding air strike/drone attack are totally baseless and it's an outcome of fear and confusion in the rank and file of Maoist cadres, said Sundarraj P, IG Bastar Police.

Security forces in Bastar operate within the legal framework with a single objective of protecting life and property of the native population of the region, the IG said.