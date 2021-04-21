Chhattisgarh: Bastar police carried out drone attack on safe hideouts, allege Naxals; security forces deny allegations

Raipur: After the bloodiest encounter in Bijapur, Maoist again issued a statement and alleged security forces carried out drone attacks on their safe hideouts in Bijapur. Meanwhile Bastar Police on Wednesday totally refuted Maoist the allegations.
CPI Maoists spokesperson Vikalp of DKSZC has alleged that security agencies conducted air strikes on their camps situated in Bottalanka and Palagudem, limits Pamed police station on Monday. 12 bombs were dropped through drones, meanwhile helicopters keep on hovering in the sky. However, our Maoists cadre remained unhurt in these air raids, Vikalp alleged.
It is a joint raid against naxals by the fascist governments, the Maoist spokesperson added. The Naxal spokesperson also released photographs and video related to the drone attack.
The allegation being levelled by Maoists regarding air strike/drone attack are totally baseless and it's an outcome of fear and confusion in the rank and file of Maoist cadres, said Sundarraj P, IG Bastar Police.
Security forces in Bastar operate within the legal framework with a single objective of protecting life and property of the native population of the region, the IG said.
It is the CPI Maoist cadres who have taken away the lives of thousands of innocent civilians by using IEDs and explosive materials. They haven't even spared children, women and animals also during their desperate attempts to harm the security forces by using IEDs, the IG said.
Even today in Narayanpur one ITBP officer is seriously injured and one cow got killed in an IED explosion trigerred by the Maoists.
The Naxals don't have any moral authority to blame the security forces to level such baseless allegations against the security forces. It is high time that they stop unleashing cruelty against innocent tribals of Bastar and let the native population lead a peaceful life, the IG added.
In addition, anti-naxal expert Major Pravin Singh, who also served in Bastar as SP said, it is the first time fear is felt in the naxals body language and if the strategy continues then naxals might be left with no alternative except to be wiped out or totally get surrendered before police .
However, apart from carrying out drone attacks, there are several other effective measures which can be adopted. We implemented in Manipur and got decisive outcomes, the Major said.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2006 expressed his feeling and said, a ‘surgical strike’ with the help of the Indian Air Force, will be proved as an effective tool in combating the naxal menace.
