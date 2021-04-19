Chhattisgarh: Naxals create mayhem in Bastar; Maoists kill two youths, under threat father resigns from police force

Raipur: Naxals have started a new game of mayhem in Bastar and have started killing the families of jawans working in security forces. In the context, Maoist ultras carried out bloodbath in Milampilli area of Sukma district which limits Jagargunda Police station. Bodies of two students aging 21 and 15 years were found in the area on Sunday late at night. The boys were brutally killed in cold blood.

Fifteen-year-old deceased teenage boy was identified as Madkam Arjun. Meanwhile, the other was identified as Tati Hadma. Arjun’s brother was in CRPF’s Bastariya battalion, meanwhile, Tati Hadma’s father was an assistant constable who resigned after Naxal threats.

Near the dead bodies, the Maoists had also left posters in which both the deceased were alleged as police informers, a local journalist said.

However, SP KL Dhruva confirmed the cold blood assasination. He said, probe is on. The two boys were abducted from their home last night after their bodies were found in the jungle, the SP said to the media.