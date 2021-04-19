Chhattisgarh: Naxals create mayhem in Bastar; Maoists kill two youths, under threat father resigns from police force

Raipur: Naxals have started a new game of mayhem in Bastar and have started killing the families of jawans working in security forces. In the context, Maoist ultras carried out bloodbath in Milampilli area of Sukma district which limits Jagargunda Police station. Bodies of two students aging 21 and 15 years were found in the area on Sunday late at night. The boys were brutally killed in cold blood.
Fifteen-year-old deceased teenage boy was identified as Madkam Arjun. Meanwhile, the other was identified as Tati Hadma. Arjun’s brother was in CRPF’s Bastariya battalion, meanwhile, Tati Hadma’s father was an assistant constable who resigned after Naxal threats.
Near the dead bodies, the Maoists had also left posters in which both the deceased were alleged as police informers, a local journalist said.
However, SP KL Dhruva confirmed the cold blood assasination. He said, probe is on. The two boys were abducted from their home last night after their bodies were found in the jungle, the SP said to the media.
After the incident, panic gripped in the area. In the last 20 years, it is the first time when a minor was killed in such a gruesome manner, informing a villager on the verge of anonymity. The Naxals want to terrorize the locals and they are succeeding in their campaign, it is happening when forces are deployed in the area over a stretch of a few kilometers, he complained.
Post Bijapur encounter in which 23 policemen were killed, the Maoists are continuously killing and terrorizing the innocent villagers and jawans. In the last press release issued by CPI Maoists spokesperson Vikalp, he indicated more violence in Bastar.
In the last four days, the naxals killed three people and carried out mindless violence.
BJP also targeted the state government on the issue of Naxals on Monday. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastava questioned the state government's anti-naxal policy and asked, where is the decisive policy against Naxals?''