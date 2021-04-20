Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward killed in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in a exchange of fire with Dantewada District Reserve Guard, in Neelawaya forest on Tuesday morning.

"In Exchange of fire with Dantewada DRG today morning at about 6 am in jungles of Neelawaya, a dead body of Maoist has been recovered, who has been identified as Kosa, resident of Mallapara, Neelawaya," said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav.