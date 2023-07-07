Chhattisgarh: Banarsi Village Near Raipur A Blot In The Name Of PM's Adarsh Gram | Awdhesh Mallick/FPJ

Raipur: Choked nullahs, broken and filthy roads, electric poles without proper lights, interference of land mafia in illegal plotting, rampant encroachments, compromised education system, corrupt Sarpanch Pati (SP), apathy of senior bureaucrats, corruption, absence of proper monitoring of public funds turned the village life into hell, residents of Banarsi near Raipur said.

The village located at a distance of around 15 kilometres from the capital city has emerged as a blot in the name of Prime Minister Adarsh Gram (PM Ideal Village) Scheme. Despite being situated in close proximity to Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, it lacks basic infrastructure.

The village--dominated by Schedule Caste, with a population of around 12,00--has no means on the basis of which it could be recognised as an ideal village.

Open defecation prevalent in village

Open defecation, especially by women, is a prevalent practice in the village and the garbage collection centres only exist in the panchayat papers and not in reality.

Residents claim no one listen to their woes

Local resident Laxmi of Satnami sect complains, “Despite the Sarpanch being a woman and belonging to our own community we were left on the mercy of God when it comes to availability of basic amenities. The Sarpanch Pati (husband) and his illegal nexus were found busy in selling out Murum (red mud falls under minor minerals), the lady Sarpanch takes no decision of her own. All the decisions were taken by her husband Rajendra Todar.”

“Where will we go to complain and who will listen to our woes,” local resident Kavita Yadav said.

Gram Panchayat Secy says senior officials scared to take action

“There are several complaints against the misuse of office as well as power against Sarpanch as well as Sarpanch Pati (SP), but it is the duty of senior officers to take action,” Amardas Khandelwal, Grampanchayat Secretary said.

For two reasons no major action has been initiated against the SP and his nexus till date. First, he belongs to Satnami Sect, senior officers fear they will be booked under SC and ST Atrocity Act if Sarpanch Pati or his close associate files false complaint of atrocity; secondly, he is very well connected with the ruling party in the state.

BJP says they raised voice, yet no action was taken

BJP ex-MLA Nand Kumar Sahu alleges, “We are aware of misuse of central funds and the irregularities that occurred in Banarsi Gram Panchayat. We have tried to raise voice against the corruption, but as you know the Sarpanch Pati enjoys the ruling Congress MLA Satyanarayan Sharma's patronage, no administrative action initiated," and added, "Now the elections are inching closer, we definitely raise the issue on the top level."