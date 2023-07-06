Chhattisgarh: CM Urges Citizens To Participate In 'Roka-Cheka' To Safeguard Crops

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday made a call to the citizens to participate actively in the ‘Roka-Cheka’ to safeguard crops.

He was addressing a programme organized at his residence office for the distribution of funds under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. He disbursed an amount of ₹18.47 crore to the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Yojana, an official communication said.

Baghel directs citizens to make arrangements for Roka-Cheka

In an appeal to the citizens, farmers, Sarpanchs, gram patels, Gauthan committees, Baghel asked officials to make arrangements for ‘Roka-Cheka’ in the villages from July 6 to July 17.

He underlined that with the onset of the monsoon, the work of sowing and planting commenced in the villages. Therefore, it is crucial to protect the crops. Roka-Cheka helps in safeguarding crops from stray animals.

He asked officials to intimate the people regarding the ‘Roka-Cheka’ through announcements in the villages. The arrangements for fodder and water for animals in the Gauthans.

The Chief Minister extended wishes to the people for the upcoming Hareli festival, which will be observed on the 17th of this month.

CM asked farmers to increase cultivation area

He asked the farmers to increase the area under cultivation not only for paddy but also for other Kharif crops. He mentioned that all crops are currently receiving good prices in the State. There will be no shortage of fertilizers and seeds, and sufficient organic fertilizers are available in Gauthans. He urged the farmers to use more organic fertilizers and bio-pesticides during the Kharif season.

“Many areas in the state are experiencing good rainfall. The sowing process has begun. There is no need for me to provide detailed information on seed selection. Nevertheless, I would like to encourage all of you to seek guidance from the Department of Agriculture as the combination of experience and science yields better results. Sowing of kharif crops has already been completed in an area of 3.33 lakh hectares in the state. The target area for sowing during this season is set at 48.20 lakh hectares” he said.

Read Also Goa: Farmers Plant New Hopes Of Green Zone