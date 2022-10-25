WATCH: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' tradition; video goes viral

WATCH: Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' tradition |

On social media, a video of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has gone viral. CM Bhupesh Baghel is seen in this video bearing the blows of a whip on his hand. This video is from the Durg district, where CM Bhupesh Baghel joined a gathering on the occasion of "Gauri-Gaura Puja" and was severely beaten with a whip during a rite.

The footage makes it crystal clear that CM Bhupesh Baghel is standing in the middle of a big audience with his hand outstretched, while a man is rapping his wrists repeatedly. This individual repeatedly beats CM Bhupesh Baghel—five times in a row—before joining hands and bowing to him.

Long traditon

CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the worship of Gaura Gauri in Durg today. It is believed that during 'Gaura Gauri Puja', hitting the hand with a stick, averts bad luck and brings prosperity to the state. Keeping this tradition intact, CM Baghel endured five blows on his hand one after the other. CM Baghel takes part in this tradition every year for the prosperity of the state.