 Tata Power Receives Order Worth ₹1,744 Cr To Implement Smart Metering Project in Chhattisgarh
Tata Power Receives Order Worth ₹1,744 Cr To Implement Smart Metering Project in Chhattisgarh

Tata Power Receives Order Worth ₹1,744 Cr To Implement Smart Metering Project in Chhattisgarh

The LOA has been issued in conclusion to the tender floated by CSPDCL for three packages for different areas under the Chhattisgarh Discom.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Tata Power Receives Order Worth ₹1,744 Cr To Implement Smart Metering Project in Chhattisgarh | Image: Tata (Representative)

Tata Power has received Letter of Award ‘LOA’ to implement smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The LOA has been issued in conclusion to the tender floated by CSPDCL for three packages for different areas under the Chhattisgarh Discom. Tata Power participated in package 2 and emerged as a winner. The value of the Project awarded to Tata Power is approximately ₹ 1,744 crore and the project will be spanned over a period of 10 years.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power said “We are pleased to announce that we have won a significant order worth ₹ 1,744 crore to implement Smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited. It is a testament to our execution expertise in delivering high value and specialized projects which are aimed at transforming the power distribution domain."

The Project shall include Design, Supply, Installation, Commissioning followed by Operation and Maintenance of smart meters at consumer end and at Distribution Transformers level. The project will be executed under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and is expected to improve the AT&C losses in the designated area and increase revenue collection for CSPDCL.

article-image

CSPDCL is a state-owned electricity distribution company responsible for providing electricity to consumers across the state of Chhattisgarh.

