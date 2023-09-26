Chhattisgarh: Baghel Govt To Provide Subsidy To Journalists On Housing Loans

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

Raipur: Journalists based in Chhattisgarh will be provided a 5 per cent interest subsidy per month and will be given for housing loans up to Rs 30 lakh for five years. This scheme will be effective for purchasing houses after April 1, 2023. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cabinet committee decided to provide relief to the journalists, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The scheme will be known as ‘Shri Lalit Surjan Sanchar Pratinidhi Awas Rin Byaj Anudan Yojana’ as per the pledge taken by the Chief Minister while presenting the budget for the financial year 2023–24.

The Gazette notified scheme states that it will be given only on residential loans, and the house to be purchased should be built within the state of Chhattisgarh.

All journalists in state can avail this scheme

Full-time and part-time journalists working in the editorial branch of registered news agencies, editors of news portals, and independent journalists fulfilling the qualifying conditions of the preference rules and residing in Chhattisgarh for a minimum of 5 years will be eligible to benefit from the scheme, if taken in the joint name of himself or his wife

It will be applicable only to one housing loan. If any journalist transfers the house already owned by him or his wife to his minor or adult child and owns a new house, he will not benefit from the scheme. In the event of default, the eligibility for the benefit of the scheme will automatically terminate.

Affidavit needs to be submitted for eligibility

To be eligible for the scheme an affidavit has to be submitted that there is no residential building in the name of the applicant, his wife, dependent son, or daughter.

Reimbursement of interest subsidy will be done quarterly. A committee of senior officers in the Directorate will make recommendations for the approval of interest subsidies. The committee will include the Commissioner/Director, Public Relations Directorate, Additional Director (Journalist Welfare), Additional Director (News), and Deputy Director/Joint Director (Finance).

