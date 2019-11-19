Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to launch new integrated healthcare scheme

The Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to launch a new integrated healthcare scheme to provide better and quality medical facilities to the people of the state. The new scheme will be implemented in a trust-based model, according to state officials.

The ongoing central and state healthcare schemes – Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY), Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme, Chief Minister Bal Hriday Suraksha Yojana, Chief Minister Bal Shravan Yojana and National Child Health Program (Chirayu) – will be merged into a single new scheme named ‘Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme’, the officials added.

A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel last week, official said. Under the Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme, families possessing ‘priority’ and ‘antyoday’ (People under BPL-below poverty line) ration cards along with those people being covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme will get health and medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Similarly, other ration card holder families will get treatment up to Rs 50,000 per year under this scheme, the official said.

“The scheme will increase the beneficiary family count from 42 lakh to 56 lakh having health treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh in the state,” he added.

After the launch of this scheme, Chhattisgarh would be the only state in the country covering almost 90 per cent families with the health benefit coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per year, he said. “Ration card holder families will be able to avail cashless treatment at any government and registered private hospitals under the scheme,” he added.