 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: ECI Shunts 8 Officers, Orders Them To Stay Away From Poll Work
The order stated that the sacked officials should not be assigned any election related work till completion of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh 2023.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Election Commission of India | File Photo

Election Commission of India on Wednesday has ordered the shunting of eight officials of Chhattisgarh mainly two district collectors and five Superintendents of Police including one for more officers.

The order to the Chief Secretary, Chhattisgarh states that Taran Prakash Sinha (IAS-2012), Collector Raigarh, and Sanjeev Kumar Jha (IAS-2011) Collector Bilaspur be shifted out. Similarly, the Superintendents of Police are Abhishek Meena (IPS-2010) from Rajnandgaon, Shalab Kumar Sinha (IPS-2014) of Durg, Uday Kiran (IPS-2015) from Korba, Abhishek Maheshwari, Additional SP Bilaspur and Sanjay Dhruv, Additional SP Durg.

The order further states that Manoj Soni, (ITS-1995), Special Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies and holding additional charge of MD, Markfed and MD, NAN should be immediately divested with all the charges held by him.

A panel of three suitable officers should be sent for the position. All these officials should not be assigned any election related work till completion of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh 2023.

