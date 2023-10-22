Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Final List Of Candidates, Puts Full Stop To Speculations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel |

The Congress party has unveiled its final list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, announcing the names for the remaining seven seats in the last round. Notably, this list includes the highly anticipated Raipur North constituency. In a notable decision, the Congress party has chosen to field incumbent MLA Kuldeep Juneja, known for his strong grassroots support, disregarding various permutations and combinations. Sources have revealed that Dr. Rakesh Gupta, a prominent contender for the seat, had his name withdrawn at the last minute.

With the release of these names, the party has brought an end to all speculations regarding new candidate selections. However, there remains a possibility of intense protests from dissatisfied party members at the Congress headquarters in the coming days.

