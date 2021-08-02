Chhattisgarh: Amid ‘Martyrs Week’ celebrations, Naxals blame police for poisoning and drone attack

Raipur: Despite the heavy presence of security forces in Bastar, the banned red ultras observed their Martyrs week without any restraint in remote inaccessible areas of Bastar Division. They also issued a press note against the government. The Naxals alleged that after the jeeragudem encounter, on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, security forces are carrying out attacks on them to take revenge.
CPI Maoists alleged police are hatching conspiracy against them.
CPI Maoists Observing Martyr’s week
Notably, the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of CPI Maoists are observing Martyrs Week in naxal affected areas of Chhattisgarh from July 28- August 3, 2021.
The Maoists organized mass meetings in their stronghold areas of Bastar and the rural public to join their forces and launch attacks on security forces using guerrilla techniques. Maoists also circulated videos of Martyrs week celebrations into the media in which their leaders reiterated that they would form their People’s government by dislodging the present elected government from power.
This time Martyrs week programme was little bit different from earlier ones, female armed cadres were found addressing the public, the sources said.
Security forces poisoned naxal cadres: CPI Maoist
However, apart from it, the CPI Maoists spokesperson Pratap of Madhya Regional Bureau issued a press release and alleged police of poisoning the Maoists guerrillas by sending poisoned foods. CPI Maoists also alleged that after Prahar 1 and 2, now Bastar police have planned to launch operation Prahar 3 with an intention to eliminate the Maoists. In the context, the security forces will also use drones and helicopters, other electronic warfare devices for surveillance and to bomb their guerrilla positions, will also hit the villagers.
The Maoists claimed to have earlier destroyed a drone in battle of Bottalanka used by security forces for surveillance and bombing.
The Maoists alleged Silger base camp will be used as a launchpad for this sophisticated electronic warfare, Pratap alleged.
Meanwhile, CPI Maoists Partapur also released a list of slain Maoists as Martyrs.
Bastar Police rejected CPI Maoist claims
However, Bastar Range Police IG Sundarraj P rejected the claims made by the CPI Maoists and the operations against the Maoists are continuously in progress round the clock. Secondly, ours is a trained professional police force made to provide security to its public. Therefore, we aren't required to be indulged in shoddy tactics, the IG added.