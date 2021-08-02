Chhattisgarh: Amid ‘Martyrs Week’ celebrations, Naxals blame police for poisoning and drone attack

Raipur: Despite the heavy presence of security forces in Bastar, the banned red ultras observed their Martyrs week without any restraint in remote inaccessible areas of Bastar Division. They also issued a press note against the government. The Naxals alleged that after the jeeragudem encounter, on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, security forces are carrying out attacks on them to take revenge.

CPI Maoists alleged police are hatching conspiracy against them.

CPI Maoists Observing Martyr’s week

Notably, the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of CPI Maoists are observing Martyrs Week in naxal affected areas of Chhattisgarh from July 28- August 3, 2021.

The Maoists organized mass meetings in their stronghold areas of Bastar and the rural public to join their forces and launch attacks on security forces using guerrilla techniques. Maoists also circulated videos of Martyrs week celebrations into the media in which their leaders reiterated that they would form their People’s government by dislodging the present elected government from power.

This time Martyrs week programme was little bit different from earlier ones, female armed cadres were found addressing the public, the sources said.