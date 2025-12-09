Chhattisgarh: Villagers Allege Fake Public Hearing For JPL Proposed Coal Mine In Raigarh |

Raipur: The ongoing public resistance against new coal mining projects in Chhattisgarh has been intensified on Monday after the Raigarh District Administration was accused of conducting a "fake" public hearing to favor the proposed coal mine project of Jindal Power Limited (JPL).

Thousands of residents from 14 villages in Raigarh's Tamnar block have been protesting for several days against JPL's proposed mine, enduring severe cold while gathered in the Dhaurabhantha area.

Allegations of Illegal Proceedings

A public hearing for the Gare-Pelma Coal Block Sector-1 was officially scheduled for today, but villagers have consistently demanded its cancellation since December 5th.

Despite strong public opposition, reports indicate the administration managed to conduct a hearing at a location distant from the officially designated site. This clandestine move has created furore among the affected villagers, who have declared the entire exercise illegal and fraudulent. The situation at the protest site remains tense.

Political Support & Administrative Pressure:

Lailunga Congress MLA Vidhyawati Sidar has strongly backed the villagers, alleging that the administration ignored the massive public dissent. She has formally demanded the immediate cancellation of the public hearing. Conversely, social activist Savita Rath alleged that the administration has deployed a heavy police presence to suppress the persistent protest, emphasizing that villagers have entirely refused to surrender their land.

Intimidation Tactics:

Affected villagers further allege that the administration is attempting to intimidate them by sending notices declaring the protest illegal and threatening to implicate them in fake criminal cases. Locals assert they will not bow down to such "draconian pressure."

Breach of Legal Protocol and Fifth Schedule Rules

Protest leaders and legal experts highlighted significant irregularities in the way the hearing was conducted:

Secret and Abbreviated Hearing:

Social activist Radheshyam Sharma alleged that the hearing was held secretly, including only a few Jindal company workers and contractors. He claimed that officials abruptly concluded the scheduled proceedings—which were meant to run until 5:00 PM—in just thirty minutes and fled the venue after villagers discovered the location.

Violation of Gram Sabha Approval:

Sharma pointed out a critical legal violation: the hearing was reportedly conducted without the mandatory approval of the Gram Sabha (Village Council). As the area falls under the Fifth Schedule, this lack of local consent renders the entire process fraudulent.

Call for FIR: Advocate Rinchin, a lawyer and social activist, condemned the alleged deception as "condemnable, illegal, and criminal." She advised affected villagers to file an FIR against the officials involved, stressing that the administration's duty to protect citizens cannot be compromised for corporate interests.

Protestors' Core Concerns

Villagers are vehemently opposing the proposed land acquisition by JPL due to grave concerns over displacement, environmental damage, and the crisis of their livelihoods. They argue that the Tamnar area is already heavily polluted by existing industries, leading to increased road accidents and the rapid destruction of water, forest, and land resources.

Residents from all 14 affected villages, including Jharna, Amgaon, and Kosampali, have been on strike at the Dhaurabhantha School Ground since December 5th. Protestors like Janaki Chauhan and Amarvati Sidar are firm, asserting they will not give up their land and will continue the protest until the hearing is formally canceled.

“The proceedings were done as per procedures; we are still awaiting the report. I will be able to comment only after reading it,” said Mayank Chaturvedi, District Collector, Raigarh