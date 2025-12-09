Haryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene; Dramatic Video

CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene (Screengrab) | X/Deadly Kalesh

Gurugram: A shocking incident surfaced from Haryana's Gurugram, where a Thar SUV hit a car from the side near a Toll Plaza. The incident was caught on CCTV installed at the toll plaza reportedly on the Sohana-Gurugram road.

Notably, the exact date of the incident is not known, however, the video surfaced online on Monday (December 8). In the viral clip, it could be seen that a white-coloured car was approaching the toll plaza when a black-coloured Thar came from behind and rammed it from one side, causing the vehicle to flip twice before coming to a halt in an upside-down position.

Video Of The Incident:

📍Gurugram–Sohna Highway, Haryana: CCTV Footage - A Mahindra Thar rammed a car from the side near the Ghamauda Toll Plaza, causing vehicle to flip over & skid across the road. Police later arrested Thar driver. pic.twitter.com/aDz36nqKWZ — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) December 8, 2025

People present at the toll plaza rushed towards the car to rescue its occupants. However, after hitting the car, the SUV driver, instead of stopping his vehicle and inquiring about the condition of people inside the car, fled away. The video shows that the SUV took a U-turn and sped away in a wrong direction.

After receiving the information, the police swung into action and reportedly arrested the Thar driver. The details about the occupants of the white-coloured car are not known.

Youths Stop MSRTC Bus With Mahindra Thar On Pune-Nashik Highway Near Manchar:

Last week, a terrifying incident of road hooliganism unfolded on the Pune-Nashik Highway when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver was violently assaulted while the bus was in motion. This reckless act -- caught on camera -- endangered the lives of approximately 35 to 40 passengers on board.

The incident occurred near Khed Ghat when a group of youths, yet to be identified, used a Mahindra Thar vehicle to aggressively block the MSRTC bus, which was operating on the Khed-Manchar route. The assailants are reportedly from Manchar town itself. The assailants then boarded the public vehicle and began assaulting both the driver and the conductor.