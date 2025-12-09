 Haryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene; Dramatic Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene; Dramatic Video

Haryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene; Dramatic Video

A CCTV-recorded incident at a toll plaza on the Sohana-Gurugram road showed a black Thar SUV ramming a white car from the side, causing it to flip twice and land upside down. Bystanders rushed to help, while the Thar driver fled by taking a U-turn and driving the wrong way. The video surfaced on December 8, and according to reports, police later arrested the SUV driver.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene (Screengrab) | X/Deadly Kalesh

Gurugram: A shocking incident surfaced from Haryana's Gurugram, where a Thar SUV hit a car from the side near a Toll Plaza. The incident was caught on CCTV installed at the toll plaza reportedly on the Sohana-Gurugram road.

Notably, the exact date of the incident is not known, however, the video surfaced online on Monday (December 8). In the viral clip, it could be seen that a white-coloured car was approaching the toll plaza when a black-coloured Thar came from behind and rammed it from one side, causing the vehicle to flip twice before coming to a halt in an upside-down position.

Video Of The Incident:

People present at the toll plaza rushed towards the car to rescue its occupants. However, after hitting the car, the SUV driver, instead of stopping his vehicle and inquiring about the condition of people inside the car, fled away. The video shows that the SUV took a U-turn and sped away in a wrong direction.

FPJ Shorts
SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here
R. Ashwin's Cryptic Post Featuring Sunny Leone Sparks Social Media Buzz As Cricket Fans Decode Hidden Message
R. Ashwin's Cryptic Post Featuring Sunny Leone Sparks Social Media Buzz As Cricket Fans Decode Hidden Message
India’s Mutual Fund Penetration To Double, Marking One Of The Biggest Shifts In The Country’s Investment Habits
India’s Mutual Fund Penetration To Double, Marking One Of The Biggest Shifts In The Country’s Investment Habits
Read Also
Rajasthan Gang War Caught On Camera: Thar Runs Over Bike, Gunshots Fired In Broad Daylight
article-image

After receiving the information, the police swung into action and reportedly arrested the Thar driver. The details about the occupants of the white-coloured car are not known.

Youths Stop MSRTC Bus With Mahindra Thar On Pune-Nashik Highway Near Manchar:

Last week, a terrifying incident of road hooliganism unfolded on the Pune-Nashik Highway when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver was violently assaulted while the bus was in motion. This reckless act -- caught on camera -- endangered the lives of approximately 35 to 40 passengers on board.

The incident occurred near Khed Ghat when a group of youths, yet to be identified, used a Mahindra Thar vehicle to aggressively block the MSRTC bus, which was operating on the Khed-Manchar route. The assailants are reportedly from Manchar town itself. The assailants then boarded the public vehicle and began assaulting both the driver and the conductor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Airline, Regardless Of Its Size, Can Mistreat Passengers': Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan...

'No Airline, Regardless Of Its Size, Can Mistreat Passengers': Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan...

DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions

DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions

'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis

'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis

IndiGo Crisis Day 8: 270 Fresh Cancellations Today As Govt Moves To Cut Winter Schedule, Bengaluru...

IndiGo Crisis Day 8: 270 Fresh Cancellations Today As Govt Moves To Cut Winter Schedule, Bengaluru...

Haryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene;...

Haryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohana-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene;...