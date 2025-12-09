PM Modi's 'Reform Express' Pitch At NDA Meet In Parliament; Here's What He Said | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 9, said India has entered a full-fledged “Reform Express” phase, with rapid and clearly directed reforms focused on easing daily life for citizens.

He was addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting in Parliament, where he urged MPs to help ensure reforms reach every household.

Prime Minister @narendramodi at the #NDA parliamentary meeting said that the country is now in a full-fledged ‘Reform Express’ phase, where reforms are happening rapidly and with clear intent.



PM Modi emphasised that the government’s reforms are completely citizen-centric, not… pic.twitter.com/qQn17Mnxih — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 9, 2025

'Citizen-centric reforms, less paperwork'

According to sources present at the meeting, PM Modi said that the government’s reform agenda is not limited to economic growth or revenue generation, but is centred on citizens. He said reforms should remove everyday obstacles that prevent people from reaching their full potential.

The Prime Minister also called for an end to what he described as the culture of long and repetitive paperwork, referring to 30 to 40-page forms and multiple data submissions. Emphasising convenience, he said services should be delivered directly at the doorstep of citizens.

PM Modi also highlighted the government’s long-standing approach of trusting citizens through self-certification. He added that this trust-based system has worked effectively for the past ten years without misuse, reinforcing the government’s confidence in simplifying procedures. He added that “Ease of Life” and “Ease of Doing Business” remain top priorities for the Modi-led NDA government.

The Prime Minister urged NDA MPs to actively share the real and practical problems faced by ordinary people so that reforms can be more targeted and impactful.

NDA meet, leaders in attendance

NDA leaders felicitated the Prime Minister at the parliamentary party meeting held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. He was greeted with a large garland on arrival.

Several senior leaders attended the meeting, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister L Murugan, JDU MP Sanjay Jha and NCP MP Praful Patel.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later said the Prime Minister also expressed concern over passenger inconvenience following recent cancellations of IndiGo Airlines flights. “During the NDA parliamentary meeting, the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system it is not right to harass people,” Rijiju said.