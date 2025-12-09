'Vande Mataram Not Limited To Bengal': Amit Shah Slams Opposition, Blames Congress For Partition; Mallikarjun Kharge Responds | X

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (December 9) opened the debate on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha. During his address, Shah emphasised the significance of Vande Mataram in India’s freedom struggle. Replying to the Opposition’s allegations that the discussion on the national song was being held during the winter session of Parliament because West Bengal assembly elections are approaching, he rejected the claim.

“Some members raised questions in the Lok Sabha on the need for these discussions on Vande Mataram. The need for discussion on Vande Mataram, the need for dedication towards Vande Mataram, was important back then; it is needed now, and it will always be significant for a bright future which we have envisioned for 2047,” Shah said.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... Congress MPs are questioning the need for having discussions on Vande Mataram and calling it a political strategy and a way of diverting from the issues. Nobody is scared of discussions on issues. We are not the ones boycotting… pic.twitter.com/iMYau9Gkes — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

“Some think these discussions are being held because of the upcoming elections in Bengal. They want to demean the glorification of our national song by relating these discussions to the Bengal elections. It is true that the composer of Vande Mataram, Bankim Babu, was from Bengal, the Anand Matth had its origin in Bengal, but Vande Mataram was not limited to Bengal” he added.

He also alleged that the Congress divided the national song, which led to the partition of the country. “In the 50th year, Vande Mataram was limited; that is when appeasement started. That appeasement led to the partition of the country. Had the Congress not divided Vande Mataram for appeasement, the country would not have been divided into two,” the Union Home Minister said.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " When Vande Mataram was limited after it completed 50 years, that is when appeasement started. That appeasement led to the partition of the country. Had the Congress not divided Vande Mataram for appeasement, the country would not… pic.twitter.com/qbBxFQGaZ8 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

He further added that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi put everyone in jail who raised slogans of Vande Mataram during the Emergency period. “When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, an Emergency was imposed. There was no scope for the glorification of the national song. Indira Gandhi imprisoned those who propagated and raised the slogan of Vande Mataram,” Shah stated.

Intensifying his attack on the Gandhi family, the Union Home Minister questioned the absence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Lok Sabha when the debate on Vande Mataram was initiated in the Lok Sabha.

“When discussions were held in the Lok Sabha yesterday, both members of the Gandhi family were absent from the House. Right from Jawaharlal Nehru to the current leadership, Congress continues to oppose Vande Mataram,” he said.

What Mallikarjun Kharge Said:

Replying to Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. “M Modi leaves no chance to insult Jawaharlal Nehru, and Home Minister Amit Shah follows the same,” he said.

He further said, “When Mahatma Gandhi started the non-cooperation movement in 1921, lakhs of freedom fighters from the Congress went to jail chanting 'Vande Mataram'. What were you doing? You were working for the Britishers.”

Speaking in Rajya Sabha in debate on 'Vande Mataram', LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says,"...Congress did the work of making 'Vande Mataram' a slogan during the freedom struggle...Your history is that you were always against the freedom struggle and patriotic songs..." pic.twitter.com/DfpjESopaF — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Kharge also stated that it was the Congress who made ‘Vande Mataram’ a slogan during the freedom struggle. “Congress did the work of making 'Vande Mataram' a slogan during the freedom struggle... Your history is that you were always against the freedom struggle and patriotic songs.”

On Monday, PM Modi initiated a debate in the Lok Sabha on Vande Mataram, marking 150 years of the national song.